The KNVB Cup second round got underway on Tuesday with six matches taking place. Below is a round-up of the action.
Spakenburg 2-3 Excelsior (AET)
Excelsior required extra-time to see off amateur side Spakenburg 3-2.
Spakenburg took the lead in the 24th minute through Ahmed El Azzouti and it seemed they were on their way to another giant killing after reaching the semi-final last season. However, Marinus Dijkhuizen’s team fought back with Lazoras Lamprou equalising before the break.
El Azzouti scored a rebound in the 64th minute to restore the home sides lead but a Masies Artien own-goal took it to extra-time.
Nikolas Agrafiotis stepped up in the 99th minute to fire Excelsior past a big test and to break Spakenburg’s hearts.
FC Eindhoven 0-2 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard had no problem reaching the third round after a comfortable win in Eindhoven.
In-form Tijjani Noslin opened the scoring in the opening 30 minutes before Kaj Sierhuis doubled the lead early in the second half.
The hosts had no answer to that and Fortuna Sittard comfortably saw out the second half
Quick Boys 2-0 De Graafschap
Amateur side Quick Boys caused the biggest shock of the round so far as they dumped out De Graafschap.
19-year-old Sem van Duijn scored either side of halftime to seal the hosts place in the third round.
Willem II 1-3 Groningen
Groningen defeated a confident Willem II side 3-1 in the all-Keuken Kampioen Divisie tie of the round.
Willem II had won 11 of their last 13 games but Luciano Valente fired Groningen ahead with an excellent strike.
Jesse Bosch equalised for the hosts before the hour but a goal from Laros Duarte and a Romano Postema penalty put Groningen through.
Other results: DEM 0-1 Excelsior Maassluis, Dordrecht 0-3 Cambuur