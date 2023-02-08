The KNVB Cup last 16 ties continued on Wednesday with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord both in action. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Feyenoord 4-4 NEC Nijmegen (Feyenoord progresses on penalties)
Feyenoord and NEC Nijmegen played out an incredible cup tie on Wednesday. Feyenoord progressed on penalties after a 4-4 draw.
Feyenoord looked poor after their 2-2 draw against PSV at the weekend and in the 33rd minute, Calvin Verdonk opened the scoring for NEC. Before the break, De Kuip was stunned again as Pedro Marques made it 2-0.
Arne Slot brought on Quinten Timber and Santiago Gimenez at the break but his side continued to waste chances and NEC looked set to hold on. However, in the 90th minute, Philippe Sandler handled in the box, earning himself a red and a penalty which Orkun Kokcu scored.
Two minutes later, Igor Paixao headed in from close range to make it 2-2 and force extra time. With the man advantage, Feyenoord pushed forward but Mattijs Branderhorst had an excellent game in goal for NEC.
Jordy Bruijn made Feyenoord pay for their misses as he put NEC back in front in the 96th minute but Gimenez quickly equalised. A great shot from Javairô Dilrosun then put Feyenoord ahead but NEC took it to penalties with Bruijn netting his second.
In the penalty shootout, Feyenoord kept their nerve while Ilias Bronkhorst missed for NEC. Feyenoord now scrapes into the next round.
PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Emmen
A double from Jarred Branthwaite helped PSV Eindhoven to a comfortable win over Emmen.
The centre-back netted the opener with a header from a Joey Veerman free kick and in the 14th minute, Branthwaite doubled the lead with a close-range finish.
PSV failed to add any more goals in the first half despite their dominance and an excellent strike from Mark Diemers brought Emmen back into the game. Any nerves were extinguished by Luuk de Jong, who made it 3-1 after being set up by Thorgan Hazard.
Olivier Boscagli made his return from injury before the end and PSV is safely into the last eight.
Spakenburg 1-1 VV Katwijk (Spakenburg progress on penalties)
In the clash between two amateur sides, Spakenburg progressed to the last eight.
Floris van der Linden gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but Killian van Mil forced extra time. The game eventually went to penalties and VV Katwijk missed twice.
Spakenburg will represent the amateur sides in the draw.