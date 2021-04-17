On Sunday, the KNVB Cup final takes place with Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem clashing in De Kuip. Kick-off is at 17.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sunday is a big day in the Dutch football calendar with the KNVB Cup final returning after last’s year’s clash between Feyenoord and Utrecht was canceled due to covid 19. Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem will clash for the trophy in an empty De Kuip with fans still not allowed to attend games until next week in the Netherlands.
Ajax go into the game as cup holder and are aiming to secure a double with Erik ten Hag’s side also set to seal the Eredivisie title within the next few weeks. They will be favourites for the clash but need to bounce back after they exited the Europa League in midweek.
Vitesse Arnhem is hoping to lift the cup for the first time since the 2016/17 season when they defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the final thanks to two goals from Ricky van Wolfswinkel. Thomas Letsch’s side has had a great campaign so far and they are currently fourth in the Eredivisie table.
Ajax currently have 19 KNVB Cup titles while Vitesse have one.
If Vitesse Arnhem win on Sunday then they will take a place in the Europa League next season. If not, the place goes to the league.
Team News
Ajax go into the game without Sean Klaiber, who came off injured during the Europa league clash with Roma. He joins Daley Blind, and Noussair Mazraoui on the treatment table, while Andre Onana is out.
Devyne Rensch has been training and can start, while Sebastien Haller will come back into the starting line-up.
Possible Ajax line-up: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Tagliafico, Martinez, Timber, Alvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Antony, Tadic, Haller
Danilho Doekhi missed Vitesse’s last match but should be back in time for the final against his former club. Riechedly Bazoer will also come up against his former side and eager to impress.
Letsch’s side line up in a 5-3-2 formation with Lois Openda and Armando Broja set to start up front.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Pasveer, Dasa, Wittek, Rasmussen, Doekhi, Bazoer, Tronstad, Bero, Tannane, Openda, Broja
Odds
Ajax 4/9 Draw 15/4 Vitesse 5/1
Meetings this season
The two clubs have only met once this season with Ajax coming out on top 2-1 in Amsterdam, despite being reduced to ten men in the first-half.
Route to the Final
Ajax started the competition with a 5-4 win over Utrecht before defeating AZ Alkmaar (1-0), PSV Eindhoven (2-1) and Heerenveen (3-0) to reach the final.
Vitesse began with a 2-0 win over Willem II before seeing off ADO Den Haag (2-1), Excelsior (1-0) and VVV-Venlo (2-0) to reach the final.
Key Players
Dusan Tadic
The Ajax captain has once again had an incredible season, scoring 22 goals and adding 21 assists in 44 games this season. He remains the main creator for Erik ten Hag, whether that is on the wing or through the middle.
Riechedly Bazoer
It is a massive game for Bazoer, who faces his former club in the final, looking to prove himself after revitalising his career in Arnhem. The midfielder was a Netherlands international while at Ajax but his career stalled after leaving for Wolfsburg. Since his move to Arnhem, Bazoer has proved himself again and is now the star for Vitesse, playing centrally in their five-man defence. If Vitesse Are to win then Bazoer will play a big role.
Coaches quotes
Erik ten Hag, “It will be tough, but we are self-aware. We are confident that we will win. It is not without reason that we are a leader in the Netherlands and have come very far in Europe.”
Thomas Letsch, “If we play against Ajax ten times, we will lose more often than we win. But this is one game. A finale. We certainly see opportunities in this. We do not travel to Rotterdam to play a nice match. We travel to win. ”