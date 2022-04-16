The KNVB Cup final takes place on Sunday evening and it is a mouthwatering clash between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax in De Kuip. The kick-off is at 17.00.
The two clubs are currently locked in a title battle in the Eredivisie with Ajax currently four points ahead of their rivals with five games left to play. On Sunday, though it’s all to play for as the KNVB Cup is on offer.
It is the second time this season that the clubs have met for silverware with PSV Eindhoven lifting the Johan Cruijff Schall after a 4-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam. However, Ajax have won both league games against their rivals this season, a 5-0 win over Amsterdam was followed by a 2-1 win in Eindhoven.
PSV go into the game looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The KNVB cup is now realistically the last trophy Roger Schmidt can lift before he departs in the summer.
Ajax is currently on a three-game winning streak and Erik ten Hag is determined to win a domestic double this season before he departs for Manchester United in the summer.
Team News
PSV Eindhoven are without Olivier Boscagli for the clash but Schmidt is hoping that Noni Madueke and Armando Obispo are fit enough to return.
Schmidt could stick with the same eleven that started the game against Leicester on Thursday, although they did look tired in the second half.
Possible PSV line-up: Mvogo, Mauro, Max, Teze, Ramalho, Sangare, Gutierrez, Gotze, Veerman, Gakpo, Zahavi
Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are back for Ajax, while there are strong rumours that Maarten Stekelenburg will start in goal. However, Nicolas Tagliafico is a major doubt. There is a chance that Mohamed Ihattaren could be on the bench.
Antony is out for Ajax meaning Steven Berghuis could be pushed onto the wing and Davy Klaassen brought into the midfield.
Possible Ajax line-up: Stekelenburg, Mazraoui, Blind, Timber, Martinez, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Klaassen, Berghuis, Tadic, Haller
Odds
PSV Eindhoven 14/5 Draw 11/4 Ajax 17/20
Both sideshistory in the KNVB Cup
Ajax has won the last two editions of the KNVB Cup and goes into the final as the holders. The Amsterdam club has won the trophy a record 20 times, while they have been runner up on six occasions.
PSV Eindhoven has only lifted the trophy six times and the last win was back in 2012 when they defeated Heracles Almelo 3-0.
The last meeting between Ajax and PSV in the final was back in 2006 when a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar double led the Amsterdammers to a 2-1 victory.
Who will lift the trophy on Sunday?
Ajax goes into the final as the favourites with the bookies and they have the edge over PSV Eindhoven so far this season, but anything can happen in a cup final.
Ten Hag has had a week off to prepare for the final, while Schmidt has had to pick up his players from a big disappointment in midweek.
It will come down to who can lift themselves for the occasion on Sunday with both sides missing some key players. Defensively there are some question marks around both sides, but a midfield battle between Ibrahim Sangare and Edson Alvarez could be crucial.
Hopefully, the clash in De Kuip is full of entertainment and an excellent advert for Dutch football.
Ajax and PSV have only met in the cup final on three occasions so Sunday will be a clash to savour.