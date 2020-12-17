Go Ahead Eagles are into the KNVB Cup third round after a slender 2-1 victory over Cambuur.
Cambuur are the leaders of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and are fully focussed on returning to the Eredivisie next season. Head coach Henk de Jong made nine changes to his side for the visit of Go Ahead Eagles.
Despite the changes, Ragnar Oratmangoen fired Cambuur in front after 29 minutes. However, that lead only lasted three minutes before Luuk Brouwers equalised.
In the second half, it was Go Ahead Eagles that found the winner through Bradly Van Hoeven.
Cambuur can now focus on the league as Go Ahead Eagles progress to the third round.