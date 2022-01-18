The KNVB Cup round of 16 got underway on Tuesday evening with three matches. Below is a round-up of all the results.
RKC Waalwijk 4-2 ADO Den Haag
RKC Waalwijk needed extra-time to see off ADO Den Haag and progress to the next round.
Roy Kuijpers had given the hosts the lead in the 18th minute, but ADO turned the game around and they had the lead by half time. An own goal from Issam El Maach made it 1-1 before powerful striker Thomas Verheydt gave ADO the lead.
In the 64th minute, Jens Odgaard came off the bench and the striker forced extra-time with the equaliser ten minutes later. Odgaard then sealed RKC’s progress with two goals in extra-time.
Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 DVS’33
Vitesse are safely through to the next round after seeing off amateur side DVS’33.
The Eredivisie side named a strong line up and they had the lead in the 22nd minute when Lois Opends raced forward before he set up Daan Huisman to curl an excellent strike into the net.
Openda missed a good chance to make it 2-0 with a strike wide, but in the 57th minute, the Belgian made no mistake to net and send Vitesse into the next round.
Vitesse progress to the quarter-finals.
Heerenveen 0-1 Go Ahead Eagles
In an all Eredivisie tie, Heerenveen were dumped out of the cup by Go Ahead Eagles.
Iñigo Córdoba scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 15th minute to seal the Deventer side’s progress.
Heerenveen created chances but could not find a way past an excellent Andries Noppert in the Go Ahead Eagles goal.