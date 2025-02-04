Heracles Almelo are into the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup after a 2-0 victory over FC Utrecht.
Utrecht went into the game with Sebastien Haller on the bench as Ron Jans decided to begin with David Min.
By the time Haller appeared at half-time, Utrecht were 2-0 down and chasing the game. Luka Kulenovic opened the scoring before Mats Rots scored from an excellent pass from Jan Zamburek.
In the second half, Haller got a big chance to pull one back, but completely unmarked, the striker hit the post.
Heracles Almelo had chances to wrap up the game but in the end, two goals was enough to reach the last four.