Ajax has reached the last eight of the KNVB Cup after a 1-0 victory over FC Twente in Enschede.
FC Twente went into the tie having not lost at home all season, but Ajax has been revitalised by John Heitinga in recent weeks. The hosts went into the game without key men Mees Hilgers and Michal Sadílek, while Ajax stuck with the same eleven.
Both sides were sloppy with the ball in the first half but the better chances fell to Twente. Gerónimo Rulli was tested by Anass Salah-Eddine and Václav Cerny put a decent chance wide. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall got behind a powerful Kenneth Taylor shot.
Rulli denied Virgil Misidjan early in the second half, while Ajax went close through a Francisco Conceição bicycle kick.
After 70 minutes, Ajax broke the deadlock as Dusan Tadic set up Mohammed Kudus to net from close range.
The visitors were then left annoyed by referee Danny Makkelie, who failed to award a penalty when Conceição went to the ground. There is no VAR in this stage of the competition so the complaints fell on deaf ears.
In the end, it didn’t matter as Ajax held on to book their place in the last eight.