The round of 16 in the KNVB Cup continued on Wednesday evening with three matches. Below is a round-up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Groningen 1-2 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen took advantage of Groningen’s wastefulness to progress to the quarter-finals.
The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute through Calvin Verdonk but from that point it was all Groningen for the rest of the first half. A number of chances came and went before Michael de Leeuw equalised in stoppage time.
Three minutes into the second half, Mikkel Duelund made it 2-1 for NEC, who made it two goals from two shots on target.
Groningen pushed for a way back into the game but NEC held on.
NAC Breda 2-1 PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle are bottom of the Eredivisie and now out of the cup after a loss to NAC Breda.
Mustafa Saymak had given PEC Zwolle the lead but that was short-lived as Feyenoord loanee Naoufal Bannis made it 1-1 in the 13th minute.
The game was a tight affair after that but in the 84th minute, Kaj de Rooij fired NAC Breda into the last eight.
Twente 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat FC Twente in Enschede.
AZ Alkmaar had a Jesper Karlsson goal ruled out wrongly for offside in the first half and as there was no VAR, the decision stood.
Three minutes after the break, Peter Vindahl Jensen made a huge blunder and gifted Twente a penalty. Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 1-0 from the spot.
Daan Rots then hit the post for Twente before AZ equalised thanks to a Julio Pleguezuelo own goal. Vangelis Pavlidis then made it 2-1 in the 82nd minute after being played in on goal.