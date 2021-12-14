The second round of the KNVB Cup began on Tuesday night with Utrecht exiting after a shock 3-2 loss to NAC Breda. Below is a round-up of all the action.
NAC Breda 3-2 Utrecht
Utrecht became the first big name to leave the competition after a shock loss to NAC Breda.
The Eredivisie side got the first big chance of the game when they were awarded a penalty but Adrian Dalmau saw his spot kick saved by Nick Olij. Utrecht did go into the break ahead as Mike van der Hoorn headed them 1-0 up.
However, Thom Haye equalised in the 55th minute with an excellent free-kick from distance. The midfielder then made it 2-1 after some poor defending from Utrecht.
Van der Hoorn was sent off for his second yellow card, but Anastasios Douvikas equalised for Utrecht in the 86th minute. It seemed the game would head for extra-time but Vieri Kotzebue, who only entered the field in the 90th minute, popped up with a late winner for the hosts.
PEC Zwolle 4-0 MVV Maastricht
They may be bottom of the Eredivisie but PEC Zwolle are safely through in the cup after a comfortable win over MVV.
Siemen Voet made it 1-0 in the 14th minute before Rav van den Berg made it 2-0 with a header from a corner shortly afterwards. In the second half, Luka Adzic and Slobodan Tedic both scored to round off a comfortable night.
Emmen 0-1 Excelsior Maasluis
Amateur side Excelsior Maasluis pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Emmen.
The hosts could not find a way past their opponent throughout the game and their sloppiness was punished with nine minutes left as Bram Wennekers scored the only goal of the game.
ADO Den Haag 4-2 VV Gemert
ADO Den Haag were given a scare but they came from behind to book their place in the third round.
The hosts got off to a poor start and found themselves behind to a Willem den Dekker goal, but Eljero Elia made it 1-1 just before the break.
Den Dekker restored the visitors lead early in the second half, but there was to be no shock as Cain Seedorf equalised before Thomas Verheydt netted a double to send ADO through.
Telstar 5-3 Spakenburg (AET)
Telstar were taken to extra-time by amateur side Spakenburg before sealing their place in the next round.
Telstar thought they were in for a comfortable night as goals from Yassine Zakir, Gyliano van Velzen and Delvechio Blackson made it 3-1 after 48 minutes. However, Spakenburg forced extra time thanks to Floris van der Linden, who got a double on the night, and Lowie van Zundert.
Jip Molenaar did make it 4-3 to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie side before Joel Amakoda was sent off for the visitors. Rashaan Fernandes then wrapped up the victory for Telstar.