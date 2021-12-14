Weghorst linked with Newcastle... German outlet Kicker is linking Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst with ...

Barcelona can forget about sig... According to De Telegraaf, Barcelona can forget about signing Ajax ...

Onana: Barcelona is my first c... Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has stated he has not yet ...

REACTION: Draws revealed for A... Following the Champions League draw for Ajax, and the Europa ...

Botman top of Newcastle United... According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United is seriously ...

Van der Sar: Ajax are not inte... Edwin van der Sar has denied that Ajax are interested ...

PSV go top with win over NEC PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 2-1 ...