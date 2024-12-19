The KNVB Cup round of 32 concluded on Thursday with Ajax playing. Below is a round up of the action.
Noordwijk 2-1 Willem II
Amateur side Noordwijk stunned Willem II to reach the last 16.
Willem II made changes for the match and they found themselves behind after only two minutes as Emiel Wendt netted.
The visitors failed to rally and ten minutes into the second half, Arantis Roep doubled the lead for Noordwijk with a strike that slipped through Connor van den Berg’s hands.
Jeremy Bokila quickly pulled one back but despite a late flurry of chances, Willem II could not equalise.
Ajax 2-0 Telstar
Ajax eventually saw off the challenge of Telstar in Amsterdam.
A strong Ajax side lined up for the clash and they dominated from the start. However, a number of chances were missed with Brian Brobbey putting a simple chance wide.
Brobbey was taken off at the break along with Steven Berghuis and eventually the opening goal came after an hour. Daniele Rugani netted it from a Branco van den Boomen cross.
Substitute Chuba Akpom then sealed the victory with five minutes left. Not a vintage performance, but Ajax are through.
Other results: Eemdijk 1-6 Barendrecht, Rijnsburg 2-0 Volendam, De Graafschap 4-0 Sporting Nijkerk