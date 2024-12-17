The KNVB Cup round of 32 got underway on Tuesday with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord in action.
PSV Eindhoven 8-0 Koninklijke HFC
PSV Eindhoven had no issues with their amateur opponents in the Philips Stadion.
Peter Bosz named a strong eleven for the tie as a sign of respect for the visitors and the gulf in class showed from as soon as Hirving Lozano made it 1-0 in the 12th minute.
An own goal from Mitchel Michaelis added a quick second before Ricardo Pepi and Guus Til made it 4-0 at the break.
In the second half, PSV didn’t hold back and another own goal this time from Ruben Heeremans made it five before Pepi got his second. Ivan Peresic then got a double before the end to crown a simple win.
Quick Boys 3-1 Fortuna Sittard
The biggest shock of the night saw amateur side Quick Boys dump Fortuna Sittard out of the competition.
The hosts came closest early on with Ivailo Staal hitting the post before Alessio Da Cruz put Fortuna ahead against the run of play.
The hosts fought back and before the break they had turned it around through goals from Nick Broekhuizen and Milan Zonneveld.
The game was then stopped due to fighting between both sets of fans and riot police had to intervene.
The game eventually continued and the hosts scored again as Zonneveld took advantage of some poor goalkeeping. Fortuna Sittard failed to respond and they are out of the cup.
MVV Maastricht 1-2 Feyenoord
Zepiqueno Redmond scored twice to secure Feyenoord’s place in the last 32.
The young striker was given a start in a strong Feyenoord eleven and after only three minutes, he netted the opener. Redmond missed a good chance for a second before MVV grew into the game.
Justin Bijlow was back in the Feyenoord goal and he kept Feyenoord ahead before Redmond doubled the lead before the hour with a clever turn and finish in the box.
Some sloppy defending led to Ilano Silva Timas pulling one back for MVV and the hosts had chances to equalise but Feyenoord held on to their slender victory.
Other results: RKC Waalwijk 4-1 Cambuur, Eindhoven 1-3 Excelsior