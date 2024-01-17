Feyenoord looking at Nottingha... According to 1908.nl, Feyenoord is interested in signing Nottingham Forest ...

AZ dismiss head coach Pascal J... Pascal Jansen has been sacked as the head coach of ...

AZ Alkmaar unveils a new midfi... AZ Alkmaar have completed the signing of FK Partizan midfielder ...

Henderson on his way to Ajax According to various reports, Ajax are close to sealing the ...

Feyenoord tie down Milambo Antoni Milambo has signed a new contract with Feyenoord until ...

Ajax make their move for Rijkh... According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has submitted an offer for ...

Wolves, Fulham and West Ham ey... According to The Mirror, four clubs from the Premier League ...