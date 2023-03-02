PSV Eindhoven has reached the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup after a simple 3-1 win over Dick Advocaat’s ADO Den Haag.
Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to give Xavi Simons a rest for the quarter-final and Anwar El Ghazi also returned to the bench after an injury. Dick Advocaat was hoping to cause a shock with his ADO side but that did not materialise in a comfortable evening for PSV.
After 11 minutes, Johan Bakayoko opened the scoring with a deflected shot and before the break, Jarrad Branthwaite set up Guus Til to make it 2-0.
In the 54th minute, PSV added their third with Ibrahim Sangare hammering the ball into the net from just outside the box.
Malik Sellouki did pull one back for ADO Den Haag but PSV then saw out the rest of the game with no issues.
PSV joins Spakenburg and Feyenoord as the confirmed semi-finalists.