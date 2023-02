Fortuna Sittard snatch a win a... Oguzhan Özyakup scored the only goal of the game as ...

Simons outstanding as PSV run ... PSV Eindhoven eased to a 6-0 win on Saturday to ...

Cambuur take a point against N... NEC Nijmegen failed to move into the top half after ...

Man Utd and Liverpool to battl... PSV Eindhoven wants to sign centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite permanently from ...

AZ Alkmaar put five past Excel... AZ Alkmaar has moved top of the Eredivisie after a ...

Ledezma can leave PSV for New ... According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Richard Ledezma is ...

Slot confirms he is staying at... Arne Slot has confirmed that he will remain at Feyenoord ...