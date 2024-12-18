The KNVB Cup continued on Tuesday with FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar amongst the sides in action.
Katwijk 2-3 Twente
FC Twente defeated a spirited Katwijk side to safely reach the last 16.
The Eredivisie side almost scored immediately but Daan Rots hit the crossbar after being sent in on goal. After three minutes, Twente did have the lead with Alec Van Hoorenbeeck scoring from a corner.
Katwijk fought back with Robin Schulte netting an equaliser and the hosts should have had the lead before the break. Lars Unnerstall had to make a good save before Dalian Maatsen hit the crossbar.
Joseph Oosting brought on Ricky van Wolfswinkel at the break and after two minutes on the pitch, he made it 2-1. Bas Kuipers then tapped in a third to ease Twente’s nerves.
However, Katwijk would pull one back with six minutes left through Mohammed Tahiri and set up a big finish. Despite six minutes of extra time, Twente held on.
AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Groningen
Two goals in the last twenty minutes led AZ Alkmaar into the last 16 of the cup.
AZ got off to the perfect start with Sven Mijnans netting after only four minutes following good work by Mexx Meerdink. Mijnans then missed a good chance to quickly make it 2-0.
Groningen grew into the game and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro was busy with a number of saves. Leandro Bacuna did equalise before the break after a foul in the box by Wouter Goes gave Groningen a penalty.
Ruben van Bommel and Troy Parrott appeared from the bench in the second half and the former made it 2-1 with twenty minutes left. Jayden Addai also came off the bench and sealed the win with his first senior goal for AZ.
Amsterdamsche 0-8 Utrecht
Utrecht had no issues earning their spot in the next round against their amateur opponents.
The hosts managed to keep Utrecht out until the 34th minute when Victor Jensen opened the scoring. From that point the floodgates were opened and Jensen made it 2-0 and Miguel Rodriguez added a third before the break.
In the second half, Utrecht continued to pour forward and Rodriguez got his second, while Adrian Blake and Paxten Aaronson also scored and it was 6-0 with ten minutes left.
Striker David Min then completed the rout by scoring twice in the final two minutes.
Other results
Heracles 1-0 NEC Nijmegen – Sem Scheperman scored in the 117th minute of extra time.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles – After a draw, Go Ahead Eagles triumphed 5-4 on penalties.
ASWH 0-1 Heerenveen – Ion Nicolaescu with the only goal. Goalkeeper Bernt Klaverboer was sent off for Heerenveen but they survived 30 minutes with ten men.