Joey Veerman was key as PSV Eindhoven defeated Telstar 2-1 to reach the KNVB Cup quarter-finals.
Joey Veerman was handed his first start in the PSV Eindhoven midfield, while young striker Fode Fofana began up front.
PSV started the game poorly and Telstar sensed an opportunity for a shock. In the 17th minute, Ozgur Aktas took advantage of a poor error from Joel Drommel to put the visitors in front.
In the 32nd minute, PSV countered and Veerman set up Bruma to net the equaliser but from that point the hosts did not take control of the game as expected. At the break, Roger Schmidt acted by bringing on Cody Gakpo and Ritsu Doan.
Only an excellent save from Drommel prevented Telstar from taking the lead before Veerman gave PSV the lead in the 61st minute. The ball dropped to the midfielder on the edge of the box and he lashed in his first goal for the club.
PSV almost made it 3-1 before the end but Eran Zahavi hit the post with a header.
PSV progresses to the quarter-finals and they will now prepare for their clash with Ajax at the weekend.