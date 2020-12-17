Vitesse Arnhem have safely reached the third round of the KNVB Cup after a 2-0 victory over Willem II.
After exiting the Europa League in the qualifiers and currently sitting 16th in the Eredivisie, Willem II were hoping for some joy in the KNVB Cup. Adrie Koster’s side came up against a confident Vitesse Arnhem, though.
After 20 minutes, Million Manhoef netted an Oussama Darfalou cross to the back post to put Vitesse in front. It was the 18-year-old’s first goal for the club.
Willem II barely threatened and it was Vitesse who doubled their lead in the 63rd minute through substitute Thomas Buitink.
Vitesse ease into the third round while Willem II can now concentrate on climbing the league table.