Ronald Koeman believes the Netherlands have a great chance of reaching the semi-finals of the European Championships.
The Netherlands square off against Turkey in the quarter-finals on Saturday with a place in the last four of the Euros up for grabs. Ronald Koeman spoke at the pre-game press conference.
Koeman said, “We are playing for a semi-final, that has not happened often. This is a great opportunity to get even further in the tournament. We realize that we are not going to win just like that.”
He added that the Netherlands need to replicate the performance against Romania, “We have to maintain that level. If we don’t succeed, it will be difficult to achieve what we want to achieve. But if we maintain the level, it can be a great tournament for us.”
Koeman spoke about the opponents too, “They play differently than Romania and have different qualities. They play with four at the back, but sometimes with five. And they can have a big heart, just like Romania, if you look at how they approach a match. But we look at ourselves, what we are good at.”