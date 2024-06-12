Ronald Koeman has added Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Bologna striker was included in the provisional squad for the tournament but an injury seemed to end his chances of being included.
However, after Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners dropped out, Koeman had an extra spot and he has decided to call up Zirkzee after all.
It comes just hours after Brian Brobbey dropped out of training and had to have an MRI scan. De Telegraaf has reported that there is no major issue but Koeman has decided that Zirkzee can come in to provide cover.
Zirkzee is a deep lying striker, who could fill in at number 10 if required. He is flying to Germany from Miami so it remains to be seen if he can take part in Thursday’s training session.
Zirkzee had an excellent season for Bologna and is currently being linked with a transfer to both AC Milan and Manchester United. His involvement at Euro 2024 will put him in the spotlight even more.
Very good decision I wish him good luck.
Now we are cooking