According to NOS, the KNVB has held talks with Ronald Koeman about a return to the Dutch national team.
Louis van Gaal will leave the Netherlands job in December once the World Cup has ended, meaning the KNVB needs to search for a new head coach.
That man appears to be Ronald Koeman, who left the post in 2020 to take over at Barcelona before he was fired earlier this season after a string of poor results.
According to NOS, the KNVB are already negotiating a deal with Koeman, who is currently in the process of forming his backroom staff. It seems inevitable that Koeman will return to Oranje.
Koeman led Netherlands to Euro 2020 qualification and the final of the Nationals League. However, when the Euro’s was postponed for a year, he decided to depart for his dream job with Barcelona.