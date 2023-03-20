Ronald Koeman has granted Daley Blind a place in his Netherlands squad but he confirmed the Bayern Munich defender is not a first choice.
Blind is on 99 caps for the national team and is in the squad again despite barely playing since joining Bayern Munich.
Asked why Blind was in the squad, Koeman told his press conference, “He gets the chance to play his hundredth international match, I think he deserves it. I also told him that he is not the first option as a left back.
“But that I do not rule out that he will stay with the selection. That depends on the further course of matches.”
Stefan de Vrij is not in the squad and Koeman confirmed he had spoken with the Inter defender, “I have spoken with De Vrij why he is not there. There is a lot of competition in his position. Then you look more at playing time than in other cases.”
Koeman is glad he is able to call on Georginio Wijnaldum after his return to fitness, “It became a certainty because he was going to play full matches. Then I had contact and said: if you start playing again, you are still in the picture. I think he has now played four or five full matches. He is fit and important, also for the group. I’m glad he’s back.”