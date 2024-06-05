Ronald Koeman spoke to the media ahead of the Netherlands friendly with Canada on Thursday evening.
Koeman was joined at the press conference by Bart Verbruggen and it was confirmed that the Brighton stopper would be the number one at the tournament.
Koeman said in the choice, “It was clear to me for several weeks that Bart would become the first goalkeeper. This also comes from the October/November period, in which Bart has played the four internationals. Consciously we let both Bart and Mark (Flekken) play in March, but the choice for Bart was clear to me.”
On the fitness of Memphis Depay, Koeman was positive, “In terms of fitness… I also had the idea in March that Memphis was on the way back. He looks fitter than he was in March, so the outlook is very positive. He will also have to go to ninety minutes, it would be nice if that could be done in either game.”
Koeman is still counting on having Frenkie de Jong fit for the first Euro clash against Poland, “We know that we can change an evening before the first group game in the event of an injury. It’s way too early for that, we still have the idea that he will be fit around the first game. Maybe later in the coming period, if that were not the case, we should see how we deal with that. I’m still assuming he’ll get input into the tournament.”
Asked about the impact Brian Brobbey has had, Koeman was positive, “Brobbey? Positive. I think he has had good workouts. I’m trying to get him even fitter. That’s what I can say. Occasionally… Of course, it has been a very difficult season for both him and Steven Bergwijn. With many problems, many changes. That’s not always easy. What I see from both, they are fairly brightened up in a different environment. Don’t just believe that’s because of me. Prospect of a European Championship. I’ve seen from both of them why I’m selecting these players.”
Asked about whether Georginio Wijnaldum would start at the Euros, Koeman responded, “I think that is possible.”
Koeman would not reveal which tactic he would use against Canada on Thursday but did say that he would allow all players to get game time in this and the clash with Iceland.
Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders will not play in the first friendly.