Ronald Koeman gave his press conference ahead of the Netherlands friendly clash with Germany on Tuesday evening.
The Netherlands will begin with Bart Verbruggen in goal but Koeman also confirmed at his press conference that Matthijs de Ligt starts, “Yes, that’s right. He’s one of four or five defenders,”
Koeman would not confirm how many changes he will make, “You’ll see about that tomorrow. Multiple changes? I’m not saying that.”
The Oranje boss will also not confirm whether Quinten Timber will make his debut, “That could be possible, yes.”
Koeman was not happy with the performance against Scotland but he sees a bright side in it, “We suffered an unnecessary loss of ball. I didn’t know that about the boys. That was disappointing. Maybe it’s actually a good thing. If everything is right now… I’d rather it be right next summer.”
Georginio Wijnaldum scored against Scotland and Koeman would not yet say whether he has played his way into the Euro squad, “We are not done yet, but I think Wijnaldum has played more than sufficiently.”