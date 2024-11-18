Ronald Koeman confirmed that Teun Koopmeiners will start for the Netherlands against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday evening.
The Netherlands will be without Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk for the clash on Tuesday after they were allowed to return to their clubs early.
However, at his press conference on Monday, Koeman confirmed that Teun Koopmeiners will start along with Stefan de Vrij.
Koeman would not confirm whether it would be completely wholesale changes though, “Will I change everything? I won’t say. It depends a bit on who is fit.”
Looking back on the year, Koeman reflected, “I think that I first of all meet all the objectives of the KNVB. That is to qualify for a final tournament, as I did in 2020. We also lost the Nations League final then. So if you look at the results, it is sufficient. Whether it is very good, I leave to the experts.
“I don’t think it’s good enough yet. That depends on moments in matches, when we really have to be better. Only then do you come close to a prize. Both defensively and offensively. Furthermore, I don’t want to complain about injuries, but I have had to deal with them constantly. I have never had the selection that is in my head. That also has an influence.”
Looking forward to a potential tough Nations league quarter-final, Koeman believes his side has enough to compete with anyone, “If we have everyone fit on board, we will have a great team. That team can compete with those opponents,”
Koeman also confirmed that Justin Kluivert deserves minutes in Bosnia, “He has matured, has a great drive and energy. He certainly deserves minutes tomorrow.”