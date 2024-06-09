Ronald Koeman spoke to the press ahead of the friendly with Iceland on Monday and gave an update on the fitness of Frenkie de Jong.
De Jong joined in group training on Sunday but it is still unclear whether or not the Barcelona midfielder will make the clash against Poland in a weeks time.
At his press conference, Koeman gave an update, “He didn’t do everything yet. During the position game, we used him as a neutral man. To get him out of the duels, but that he was part of the group. The next step has been taken, but he is not yet ready to play matches.”
Koeman admitted that the chances are high that De Jong will miss the first group game, “It could be that Frenkie doesn’t make it to the first game. Then you can wait until the second or third game. That’s a possibility. Even if he can’t play the first two games, he just sticks to it. If he misses the entire group phase, I might have to think about it again.”
On the group as a whole, Koeman said everyone is fit, ‘No complaints. Everyone is fit except Frenkie. A number of guys had some rest towards the end of the season, who came in rested. There were also guys who weren’t ready for ninety minutes of full tank, but we were able to train well”
Koeman discussed the possibility of Denzel Dumfries playing as a right-back alongside Jeremie Frimpong as a winger, “The couple Lutsharel Geertruida – Frimpong went very well. But if we discuss it with Denzel, we think he should be able to do that too. Jeremie played against Canada as a kind of right winger. Denzel behind it, that could work.”
On Xavi Simons, Koeman said, “What I see about him is still the same: he is incredibly driven, works hard and has many qualities. Then it is up to him to deal with it in such a way and not to be upside down at times when he can make an action and have to choose possession of the ball. He’s a great talent and I also think we should give him time…. Look at Jeremie Frimpong: he might also needed one game to get over that point.”
Koeman was again asked about the condition and importance of Georginio Wijnaldum and his response was rather frosty, “If he wasn’t important I wouldn’t have included him in the squad.”
On the Memphis hairband, Koeman admitted he wasn’t happy that he wasn’t told about it in advance, “Yes, I talked about it with him. I think I said that too. I didn’t like it so much that I was surprised. I don’t like to be surprised at the last minute. We talked about that. He trained with it, so as far as I’m concerned, we don’t have to worry about it. No, I didn’t say: don’t do it again.”