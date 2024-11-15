Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman gave his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the Nations League clash with Hungary on Saturday.
The Netherlands need to win on Saturday to seal a top two spot in the group and a place in the next round of the Nations League.
Koeman on the fitness of the group, “Every player is fit to start tomorrow. Frenkie de Jong is fit too, he completed every training session this week with zero problems.”
On De Jong, Koeman added he will not play 90 minutes in both matches, “Frenkie de Jong won’t play 90 minutes twice. I don’t know if he will play 90 minutes in either. I know that Frenkie de Jong talked about this with Hansi Flick, but we have a game on Saturday and after that we will see.”
Will it be Joshua Zirkzee, Brian Brobbey or Wout Weghorst up front? “I’ve decided on that. Whether the striker who plays on Saturday will also play both matches, I haven’t decided yet.”
Koeman confirmed he doesn’t just see Weghorst as just an option from the bench, “I don’t see Wout as just a pinch-hitter. Not at all. He has also played matches from the start. I think you are doing him an injustice by only calling him a pinch-hitter.”
Koeman has been impressed by Noa Lang in training, “He is very important on the pitch. He is very important for the group. A player with extra qualities is nice for a coach. I am impressed by what I have seen this week. I am not surprised, because I knew this. You come to the stadium for him.”
In terms of replacing Xavi Simons, Koeman said Teun Koopmeiners could be played on the right wing, “He played there for Atalanta often.”