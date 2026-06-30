Ronald Koeman has announced that he will step down as head coach of the Netherlands following their World Cup exit.
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After the manner of the performance in Netherlands penalty shootout exit to Morocco in the early hours of Tuesday morning, it was expected that Koeman would no longer be head coach.
Koeman has now announced that he will be stepping down from his position with Oranje with immediate effect. He wrote on Instagram, “Last night I made the decision to conclude my tenure as head coach of the Dutch national team.
“When I look back on my career, I feel above all pride and gratitude. I have had the privilege of working at Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ, Feyenoord, Southampton, Everton, Barcelona, and of course two spells with Oranje. Clubs and people who have shaped me and given me memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.
That is precisely why it hurts that my time with the Oranje ends like this. We all dreamed of a World Cup in which we would make history. That did not happen. No one is more disappointed about that than I am. As national coach, you bear that responsibility. I have always felt it and will always continue to feel it.
“Moreover, the past few years have made me realize once again that there are more important things than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love with all your heart is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes. My wife Bartina, despite her own illness, has supported and encouraged me every day to finish my work as national coach. That is a testament to incredible strength. I am more grateful to her for that than I will ever be able to put into words.
“I want to thank all the players I have had the privilege of working with. Your dedication, character, and trust have motivated me every day. Thanks also to my staff, the KNVB, all employees behind the scenes, and the clubs where I have had the pleasure of working. But above all, thanks to the supporters. For your support, especially during difficult times. It was a tremendous honor to represent the Netherlands as national coach.
“I am saying goodbye with mixed feelings. Of course, I would have preferred to conclude my time with the national team with a world title. Unfortunately, that dream remained unfulfilled. But above all, pride prevails. Pride in everything football has brought me, in the people I have met, and in the fact that I have been able to turn my greatest passion into my profession.”
It was Koeman’s second spell in charge of Oranje as he first took charge between 2018 and 2020 before joining Barcelona. He returned in 2023 and led Netherlands to the semi-finals of the Euros. However, the early exit at the World Cup has spelled his end.
The KNVB will now look to appoint a new head coach ahead of the Nations League beginning in September. Arne Slot and Michael Reiziger are two of the names being mentioned.