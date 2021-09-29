Barcelona suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ronald Koeman is unsure whether the result will have any effect on his future as head coach.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Koeman has been under big pressure after Barcelona’s shaky start to the season and they suffered another loss on Wednesday, which leaves them pointless after two Champions League ties.
Speaking to RTL 7 after the 3-0 loss to Benfica, Koeman said, “It’s a hard defeat, but I don’t know what this means. If people within the club do not recognize the situation, that will be a problem.
“I do believe in it. Because I see that today we are also playing good football over a longer period of time. At the moment we don’t have the luck and class up front to make a difference. And if you’re also missing attackers, we don’t even have a right winger. And all the youngsters we end up with… I don’t think it’s that strange.”