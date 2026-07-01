Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Michel Nasrallah about Ronald Koeman stepping down as Netherlands manager as well as looking at the potential successors.
Listen to the podcast via YouTube, Acast, Spotify or Apple:
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Football-Oranje's Michael speaks with Michel Nasrallah about Ronald Koeman stepping ...
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Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Michel Nasrallah about Ronald Koeman stepping down as Netherlands manager as well as looking at the potential successors.
Listen to the podcast via YouTube, Acast, Spotify or Apple:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.