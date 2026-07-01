Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Michel Nasrallah about Ronald Koeman stepping down as Netherlands manager as well as looking at the potential successors.

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Michael Statham (922 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.