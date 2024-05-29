Ronald Koeman has explained his decision to leave Ian Maatsen out of his Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Koeman named his 26-man squad on Wednesday and the most striking omission is Maatsen, who is currently preparing to play in the Champions League final with Dortmund on Saturday.
Speaking at his press conference, Koeman said in why he left Maatsen out, “The reason is that there are several guys in his position. They are preferred. Nathan Aké, Micky van de Ven, Daley Blind. That also gives me the opportunity to take another attacker with me.”
On why Blind is a preferred option, he added, “Blind has a lot of experience, is fit, has a role in the group. That’s what we’re going to finish with this cycle.”
Koeman said the choice did not fall on the fact that Maatsen was uncapped, “It has nothing to do with unfamiliarity. It could well be that he will take that step with him in the coming period (after the Euros).
Koeman confirmed that Quinten Timber had dropped out due to his injury which had seem him train apart from the group, “We decided it last night based on what the medical staff outlines. It would probably take another week to ten days before he is fully fit. That’s too long.”
I don’t understand that. Ake and van de Ven aren’t full back in 3-4-2-1 way. With the absence of Hartman and Malacia, Blind is the only left-back. Maatsen is very important.