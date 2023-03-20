Ronald Koeman spoke to the press on Monday as the Netherlands squad gathered ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar. He explained his choices at right-back.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands kick off their Euro qualifying campaign in Paris on Friday ahead of a home clash against Gibraltar.
One of the surprising exclusions from the squad was in-form Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. He was part of the World Cup squad but was not selected by Koeman. He explained, “It has to do with the system. He is more right winger than right back. And my right back has to be able to defend very well in the first instance. He has played too few games in a four-man defense. Defending in particular raises doubts in me.”
Koeman also responded to criticism from Kenny Tete after he was left out of the squad, “I have not seen and read it (Tete’s comments).
“I think if there’s one person Tete shouldn’t criticize, it’s me. In my previous period he was also in the picture, apart from his injuries. Now also now that he has been playing every weekend again for a long time. The choice just falls on someone else. We had a pre-selection that was already much larger than usual, because there were a lot of question marks. And Denzel Dumfries is suspended against France. But other players have also been selected who can play right back.”
Koeman said he would call Tete after the international period is over, “Everyone can say what he thinks, within a certain framework. Maybe I’ll give him a call after this international period. Just ask how he is doing now. Like it or not.”