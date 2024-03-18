Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has given a press conference as his squad meets up for the upcoming friendlies.
The Netherlands host Scotland on Friday before taking on Germany four days later in two friendlies ahead of the European Championships this summer.
One of the main talking points of the squad is the inclusion of Georginio Wijnaldum and Koeman confirmed that he will play a part in both friendly matches.
According to Voetbal International, Koeman said on the 33-year-old who plays for Al-Etiffaq, I talked to him there (Saudi Arabia) and I’ve got him here for a week now and two games. Then I know if he has a chance.
“He will play part of both games. Whether there are one or two or a whole game, we’re not over that yet.”
The Saudi Pro League is not a lesser competition according to Koeman, “Some players have gone away with more qualities than they are used to there. Certain competitions are really of European level. But there are also matches that are less. Watch other players play. Brozovic, Mitrovic. Those kinds of guys are still with their national team.”
In the coming week, Koeman hopes to get an impression of Wijnaldum’s form, “I see that better when I have him with me for a week. Then I can judge him much better. An exam? What is an exam… I think it’s largely an exam for everyone. There are not so many moments left.”
Koeman also said on the absent Brian Brobbey, who pulled out of the squad on Monday, “A disappointment. It was an option for me to have him play in attack. I saw the way he got injured, then I felt like it wouldn’t be right. That turned out. He’s out for a few weeks.”
Joshua Zirkzee is another striker that had to pull out injured, but Koeman is keeping the door open for the Bologna star, “The door in front of him towards the European Championships is wide open. We intended to include him in the pre-selection. He develops well. That puts you against other guys who can play in the striker position.”