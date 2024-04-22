According to reports, Frenkie de Jong will miss the rest of the season through injury but the European Championships is not in danger.
The midfielder was stretchered off during Barcelona’s 3-2 loss against Real Madrid in some discomfort and it was feared that he could be out for an extended spell.
However, ESPN among others are reporting that De Jong is now set for a month out with the ankle sprain. That will mean that he misses the rest of the season but will return for the European Championships.
The Netherlands squad gets together in early June with two friendlies against Iceland and Canada before they take on Poland in their first Euro clash on the 16th.