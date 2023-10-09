Ronald Koeman spoke at a press conference as the Netherlands squad arrived for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Greece.
An injury-depleted Netherlands squad arrived in Ziest on Monday afternoon with preparations beginning for the game at home against France on Friday before the away game in Greece three days later.
France is currently top of the group on fifteen points while the Netherlands and Greece are then on nine points each. The Netherlands does have a game in hand and a superior head-to-head on Greece.
Speaking at his press conference, Koeman said according to Voetbal International, “I believe that we can get a result against France on Friday. Of course, the match against Greece is even more important, but everything you achieve against France can also make it easier afterward.
“It is clear that the result in Greece will be crucial for this group. But we first play against France and now approach that match as if it were the last. Although it may well be that during the match, whatever the score may be, you start thinking more about Monday’s match.”