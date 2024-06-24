Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Memphis Depay will start against Austria on Tuesday.
Memphis has been criticised for his performance in the 0-0 draw against France last Friday but Koeman has no intentions of dropping the striker.
Asked whether his starting position was up for discussion, Koeman was clear, “It is not a point of discussion for me. He plays, yes.”
Koeman added that Memphis himself is critical and knows it must improve, “I think he is definitely a player who is self-critical. He was not satisfied with his game. He thinks it should and can be better. But he does have a past in terms of injuries. I also didn’t expect him to immediately get into his top shape for the European Championships. But it is clear that it needs to be better.”
On Joshua Zirkzee, who missed training through illness, Koeman added, “He’s doing better now. Yesterday it was not good, then he had a slight fever and did not train, just like this morning. Now he’s at the hotel, we’ll see if he can be there tomorrow. He won’t start anyway, but may be able to come on.”
On why Memphis starts over Wout Weghorst, Koeman said, “Memphis doesn’t fit a long high ball. Wout Weghorst fits in better with that. But Memphis is a playmaker. He is strong. He has to be very stuck in that. You have speed in front and connection from the centre. Then he is also very important. I think it’s been a long time since he’s physically as good as he is now. So there’s absolutely no reason not to start with him.”