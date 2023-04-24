Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman hopes that Xavi Simons will remain at PSV Eindhoven for another season.
The 20-year-old has been excellent since joining PSV from PSG last summer and there have been rumours that Simons could make a return to Paris this summer.
However, Koeman confirmed to Studio Voetbal that he had visited Simons at the PSV training ground and advised him to remain in Eindhoven.
He said, “I’m not the right person to put that on the table here now, but of course you talk about it. Those are steps that are extremely important for a player.
“‘I think Xavi is a boy who weighs up his choices very carefully. The most important thing is that he starts playing, you develop the best of that. So I think it’s good if he just stays with PSV for another year.”
Simons can play anywhere in the frontline, but Koeman sees him as a left-winger, “For the Dutch national team, I now see him mainly as a man for the left side. I think he can grow to the number 10 position. But for now I see him as a left winger.”