Ronald Koeman believes his team has done its job in qualifying for Euro 2024 but improvement is needed.
The 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening was enough to secure a place at Euro 2024 with a game to spare.
Afterward, Koeman said to his press conference, “I think in any case, over a longer period of time, that it is a great group to work with They realize that they have to do a lot to achieve performance. Especially in the situations in recent years with a lot of changes, also with players who can make a difference who have not been there for a long time.”
Koeman said the job was done but admitted to NOS that improvement is needed for Oranje to compete, “We really know that we need to improve in a number of areas to compete with the other top countries. It is clear that football can and must be improved. But I have said before: if we have all the players at our disposal, then there will be a very strong Dutch team.”