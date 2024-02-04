Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Luuk de Jong will not be part of his Euro 2024 squad.
The striker has been in great form for PSV Eindhoven this season, leading to some calls that he should come out of international retirement. In the past, Koeman has kept the door open for him to return.
However, speaking on ESPN, Koeman said, “No, he is not coming.
“When I became national coach, Luuk called me to indicate that he wanted more time for his family, especially during the international matches. He is also getting a year older. I thought that was a shame, but it was Luuk’s decision.
“Then he held the door open a little, after which I called him: is this correct, Luuk? He then indicated that he wanted to stick to his decision. I then said: if you change your mind, just call me. This is a passed station and is no different.”