Ronald Koeman is not surprised by the great form of Donyell Malen and stated he is the solution to the right-winger issue with the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Malen has scored nine goals for Borussia Dortmund in 2023 and also provided five assists. His form has exploded in the Bundesliga and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Koeman.
The Oranje boss was a guest on ESPN and spoke about the forward, “The right winger problem has been solved. No, I’m not surprised. Donyell made his debut in my first period. As a striker, away against Germany. He even scored. I was happy to see him play on the right side at Dortmund.”
Koeman does have other options but Malen is likely to start next month against Croatia, “For us it is a solution that Malen plays there and is used to that position. We also have Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Bergwijn, but they prefer to play on the left. Then it is nice to have a right foot on the right. He has a lot of depth and speed. It’s great that he plays well in that position, and that at a club like Dortmund.”