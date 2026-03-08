Ronald Koeman was a guest on ESPN on Sunday and discussed the World Cup and possible selection for the friendlies later this month.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
During his appearance on ESPN’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Koeman discussed the target for the World Cup which he revealed was to reach the semi-finals as a minimum but he added, “Our goal is to win the World Cup.”
Donyell Malen is in red hot form up front for AS Roma but that does not mean he will oust Memphis Depay as first choice striker. Koeman said when asked if Memphis was still 1st choice, “Yes, there’s no reason to change that. He’s fit and he’s playing. He’s the all-time top scorer for a reason, and he’s important. If that stays the case, he’s essentially my striker.”
Koeman added that Wout Weghorst was almost certain of a place in the squad due to his role off the bench. He praised Brian Brobbey and said on Malen, “He’s incredibly fast and has a fantastic finishing style that allows him to score goals. He plays every game, and that was also important for him to make this step up. Here, he has the opportunity to play fully every week, and that’s only good for us.”
One player who is being linked with a call up for the friendlies later this month is Crysencio Summerville, who is playing well for West Ham United. Koeman was asked about him and hinted he will be in the squad, “I’m positive about Summerville. Our biggest competition is at the back and in midfield; in attack, it’s a bit less so. So, a player who plays in the Premier League, is important at West Ham, and can play on both the left and right wing is something we’re looking at very closely.
“He’s also very clever in maintaining possession and has a high level of efficiency in his play. That’s what you’re looking for. He’s used to playing with full intensity, both forward and back.”
Suriname is a possibility for Summerville, but that does not concern Koeman, “I don’t think you should select a player just to get ahead of Suriname. A player has to be in the picture, and when he’s ready, you should call him up,”
Koeman said Guus Til, Joey Veerman and Jerdy Schouten remain options for the midfield but one player he is a big fan of is AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit. He once again discussed his belief that he is a similar style of player to Pedri of Barcelona. Then when asked if he is considering taking Smit to the World Cup he said, “It’s definitely on my mind,”