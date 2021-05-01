Ronald Koeman has told De Telegraaf that Lionel Messi is a big fan of his Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Frenkie de Jong has gained praise in the Spanish media recently for his performances as Barcelona lifted the Copa Del Rey, while they are back in the title race.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Koeman revealed he spoke with De Jong after his arrival at Barcelona in the summer, “When I arrived I told Frenkie: this is your second season, you have to make a step higher now, you need to do more than just play along. This sounds cruel, but he got the message. I told him to take more responsibility. To arrive in the opponent’s box more.”
Koeman also revealed that Messi is a big fan of the Dutch midfielder, “During these conversations I also involve Messi. Messi told Frenkie that he is a fantastic player. He becomes happy around a player like Frenkie, because he wants to have pure football players around him.
“When we talk with the three of us, Messi shares his opinion towards Frenkie. He always tries to activate him, as Messi believes that Frenkie can reach a much higher level. He finds him a very intelligent player.”