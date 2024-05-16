Ronald Koeman has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
Koeman does not need to name his final squad until June 7 but he has decided to name a 30-man provisional squad.
Included in the provisional squad are Marten de Roon and Frenkie de Jong despite their injury concerns while Ryan Gravenberch is also included.
Missing out are Joshua Zirkzee, Mats Wieffer and Jurrien Timber through fitness concerns while Thijs Dallinga has been overlooked.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)
Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Daley Blind (Girona)
Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)
Forwards: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)
Joshua Zirkze, Mats Wieffer,summerville and kluivert should invited.
disappointing and repetitive selection.
Well considering the late injuries, it’s not that surprising of a selection. Would have loved to have Zirkzee at the tournament but seems he is out for probably a month.
Only guy I would have liked to see is Dallinga, I think he has earned a shot. Considering Weghorst is at best a late game change and Depay is still a big question with his injuries, that leaves one true center forward in Brobbey.
Assuming this will be the group he is picking the final selection, in my opinion the four players I would drop are…
Olij – unless he can unseat Bijlow with his injury problems.
Blind – while he had a fairy tale season at Girona, he just is not at the international level anymore.
Wijnaldum – same thing, I just think he is way off the pace at this point.
de Roon – seems like this will be forced on Koeman anyway with the injury he suffered.