Ronald Koeman has confirmed his Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League quarter-final ties against Spain.
Netherlands take on Spain over the next week for a place in the semi-finals of the Nations League. The ties also have an impact on which group Oranje will face for a place in the World Cup.
Koeman has recalled Memphis Depay after he has found his form with Corinthians in recent weeks. Matthijs de Ligt is also in due to injuries to Stefan de Virj and Nathan Ake.
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, Feyenoord’s Quinten Timber and Wout Weghorst of Ajax are all injured. Joshua Zirkzee has been left out because of his form with Manchester United.
The full squad can be seen below.