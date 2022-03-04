Ronald Koeman has revealed he had informal talks with PSV Eindhoven about becoming their next head coach but he is not interested in the job. A return to Oranje does appeal though.
Schmidt announced in February that he was leaving PSV Eindhoven in the summer and talk has now turned to who could replace the German coach.
It will not be Ronald Koeman, who confirmed to HLF8 on Friday that he had informal talks with PSV, “At that time it was not yet known that Schmidt would leave. Whether I wanted to be on the shortlist in the event of the trainer’s departure. I said I didn’t want to.”
Asked if he would be interested in becoming Ajax coach should Erik ten Hag depart, Koeman responded, “They already have a trainer, don’t they? No, no, that doesn’t appeal to me.”
One job that does appeal to Koeman is the Netherlands position which he left in 2020 to become head coach at Barcelona. Asked about potentially replacing Louis van Gaal after the World Cup, Koeman said, “It would make sense, yes. What is the probability? It makes no sense to mention percentages, but I do think the probability is there.”