Former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman believes the Oranje players must also take some of the blame for the performance at Euro 2020.
Netherlands were knocked out in the first knockout round at the European Championships, which cost Frank de Boer his job. However, there is now confidence again under Louis van Gaal, mainly due to the 6-1 win over Turkey last week.
Asked by NOS, how there can be such a difference in the performance at the Euro’s and the one against Turkey, Koeman said, “It’s not about my name or Van Gaal’s name. It concerns the Dutch national team. It is extra painful to see what we saw during the European Championship and now this against Turkey. I wasn’t there, but I do think everyone needs clarity within a team.”
Koeman believes the coach is important but believes the players must also take part of the blame, “It also depends on the players. I don’t think you can blame Frank de Boer for anything. It is a group of players, they are not silent. They have an opinion and come up with arguments. In my period they knew which way we were going. In the end, the European Championship also went badly because of the players.”