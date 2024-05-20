Ronald Koeman was a guest on Veronica Inside on Monday and discussed his choices for the Netherlands provisional squad.
Koeman will announce his final selection next week on the 29th and Frenkie de Jong will be included despite nursing an injury.
On Veronica Inside, Koeman said, “I have indicated that, also because 26 players are allowed to be taken, you may make an exception for a Frenkie, for example. Because he will be able to be fit around the first group match if everything goes well. I make an exception to that.”
Memphis will also be there, “Memphis doesn’t play enough yet, but has played two games again. This weekend he played for half an hour. We still have a preparation and two play games to go, so Memphis can start pretty fit at the European Championships.”
The same exception will not be made for Joshua Zirkzee, Mats Wieffer or Jurrien Timber, who aren’t fit, but Koeman is giving Marten de Roon time as his injury is unclear, “We don’t know exactly what’s going on yet.“
On why Zirkzee isn’t getting an exception for his great form this season, Koeman said, “I have Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst and Memphis ahead in the striker position.”
Koeman was also honest in his reason for Calvin Stengs absence, “I like others better right now.”