Ronald Koeman named his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.
Just before Koeman confirmed his squad it was announced that Luuk de Jong had retired from international football, so his name was missing from the provisional selection.
For the first time, Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is in the squad, while Feyenoord trio Lutsharel Geertruida, Mats Wieffer and Quilindschy Hartman also receive their first call-ups.
Georginio Wijnaldum is back after recovering from injury, but there is no place for Toulouse star Branco van den Boomen.
The full squad can be seen below. Koeman will name his final squad in two weeks.