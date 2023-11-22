Ronald Koeman is happy with debutante Jorrel Hato and also praised Calvin Stengs after his hattrick against Gibraltar.
In the second half of the 6-0 win over Gibraltar, 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato made his Netherlands debut.
After the game, Koeman told NOS, “I was able to assess him better in the training sessions.
“There he had to defend Wout Weghorst and other attackers. I really liked that. He adapted very easily and plays with bravado. It’s nice that you can let those kinds of boys make their debut.”
Gibraltar was no match for the Netherlands but Koeman said he learned things about his players with Calvin Stengs mentioned, “You can learn things from every moment. You can look at what each player has brought to the table. For example, with attackers: what return do they get from actions? If you look at Calvin Stengs… he had a threat. And if you score three goals, you can’t say he hasn’t had any return. That’s what football is all about.”
Koeman was satisfied with the victory but added, “It could still be a bit better. We tried to score as many goals as possible. There were some nice ones, but of course you have to make more. Offensively, we should have had better runs.”