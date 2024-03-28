UEFA has confirmed it will discuss the expansion of the Euro 2024 squads from 23 players after Ronald Koeman’s comments on Tuesday.
After Netherlands 2-1 defeat in Germany on Tuesday, Koeman expressed his wish for a 26-man squad, “I think it’s absurd that you can only select 23 players for the European Championships. You see so many injuries in all countries… You are heading towards the end of the season, it will only get worse. If one player falls out, you can’t play eleven against eleven in training anymore.”
Gareth Southgate of England and other head coaches have also expressed their wish for a larger squad and UEFA is listening.
In a statement, UEFA said, “We have taken note of the comments of some national coaches about the selection size for this European Championship. During the workshop, we will listen to the opinions of the coaches.”
The workshop takes place on April 8.